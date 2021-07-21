Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el pleno del Congreso

DIRECTO Sigue en directo el pleno del Congreso

El Parlamento vota el decreto sobre los interinos, la bajada del IVA de la luz y el fin de las mascarillas en exteriores

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo. Chema Moya / EFE

El Congreso celebra este miércoles un Pleno extraordinario para debatir y votar los decretos acordados en los últimos Consejo de Ministros, entre ellos el destinado a reducir la temporalidad en las administraciones públicas, el que sirvió para bajar el IVA en la factura de la luz y el que fijó el fin de las mascarillas en exteriores.

