DIRECTO | Sigue la manifestación del 1 de mayo por el Día de los Trabajadores y Trabajadoras

La marcha ha arrancado a las 12 horas desde el número 1 de la Gran Vía de Madrid. Bajo el lema 'Subir salarios, bajar precios, repartir beneficios', la concentración cuenta con la participación de los líderes sindicales Pepe Álvarez (UGT) y Unai Sordo (CCOO).

Numerosas personas marchan durante la manifestación por el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores o Primero de Mayo, en la Gran Vía, a 1 de mayo de 2022, en Madrid (España)
Numerosas personas marchan durante la manifestación por el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores o Primero de Mayo, en la Gran Vía, a 1 de mayo de 2022, en Madrid (España). Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

Actualizado:

Las calles de toda España se llenan de trabajadoras y trabajadores para conmemorar el 1 de mayo y reivindicar más derechos laborales. En Madrid, miles de personas secundan la marcha organizada por UGT y Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) bajo el lema Subir salarios, bajar precios, repartir beneficios.

