Estás leyendo: Tezanos comparece ante la Comisión Constitucional del Congreso

Público
Público

En directo Tezanos comparece ante la Comisión Constitucional del Congreso

El Presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos, comparece ante la Comisión Constitucional a petición del Gobierno y del Grupo Popular en el Congreso.

El presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos. EFE/Archivo
El presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos. EFE/Archivo

Madrid

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú