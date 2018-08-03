Público
El director del máster de Casado y Cifuentes matriculaba a alumnos sin que lo supieran

Miguel Temboury, uno de los alumnos del máster, aseguró a la jueza que no tenía conocimientos de haber sido matriculado.

Enrique Álvarez Conde. EFE

El director del máster de Pablo Casado y Cristina Cifuentes matriculaba alumnos sin que lo supieran. De esta forma, Enrique Álvarez Conde se habría asegurado cumplir con el mínimo de vacantes requeridas para recibir subvenciones públicas de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Así lo ha explicado Miguel Temboury, quién declaró ante la jueza Carmen Rodríguez Medel que no tenía conocimientos de haber sido matriculado en el famoso y polémico máster.

Según informa El Mundo, Temboury solicitó una plaza para dar clases de Derecho Privado en la URJC y, para ello, tuvo que aportar numerosa documentación personal que posteriormente fue reciclada por Álvarez Conde para engrosar la lista de alumnos del máster.

Enrique Álvarez Conde se negó a declarar ante el juez y a contestar a las preguntas referidas a Pablo Casado. Sin embargo, aseguró que no sabía nada de Miguel Temboury, conocido también por haber sido el número 3 del Ministerio de Economía de Luis de Guindos.

Una estrategia de defensa similar a la escogida por Alicia López de los Mozos, una de las profesoras del máster de Casado, quién aseguró este jueves ante la jueza que no recordaba "nada" del presidente del PP.

