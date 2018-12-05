Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El director de TVE Eladio Jareño dimite para ser consejero en TV3 por Ciudadanos

El periodista es licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona y fue además director de RTVE Catalunya.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Eladio Jareño, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Eladio Jareño, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Eladio Jareño, director de TVE desde 2016, presentará su dimisión en el ente público para ser el nuevo consejero de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA) a propuesta de Ciudadanos, según adelanta El Periódico.

El periodista es licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona y fue además director de RTVE Catalunya. Anteriormente, entre 2003 y 2004, Jareño fue director de TVE en Cataluña y delegado territorial del grupo RTVE en esa comunidad autónoma.

Antes de llegar a RTVE, Jareño ocupó desde 1996 el puesto de director de Comunicación de la Delegación del Gobierno en Catalunya con Julia García Valdecasas, cargo que compaginaba, desde mayo de 2002, con el de Jefe de Gabinete de la Delegación de Gobierno.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad