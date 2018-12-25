El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha advertido hoy al rey de que "en CataluNYa no hay un problema de convivencia", sino "un problema de democracia y de justicia".
Así se ha expresado tras la tradicional ofrenda floral a la tumba de Francesc Macià en el Cementerio de Montjuïc, en el 85 aniversario de la muerte del primer president de la Generalitat republicana, acompañado de los consellers Miquel Buch, Alfred Bosch, Josep Bargalló, Damià Calvet, Àngels Chacón, Jordi Puigneró, Laura Borràs, Teresa Jordà y el secretario del Govern, Víctor Cullell.
Torra ha respondido así al mensaje de Navidad de Felipe VI, en el que defendió "una convivencia en la que la superación de los grandes problemas y las injusticias nunca puede nacer de la división ni mucho menos del enfrentamiento, sino del acuerdo y la unión ante los desafíos y dificultades".
Tras la ofrenda floral en la tumba de Macià, Torra ha resaltado los "cinco grandes consensos" que a su juicio vertebran ahora mismo la sociedad catalana y que ya trasladó al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, la semana pasada.
Para empezar, la gran mayoría de los catalanes, ha subrayado, son "republicanos" y "la institución monárquica ya no la consideran propia".
En segundo lugar, según Torra, hay un consenso generalizado en Catalunya "en contra de la represión".
También ha destacado, como tercer "gran consenso", el apoyo a la escuela catalana y la inmersión lingüística como ejes "esenciales" de cohesión social.
La sociedad catalana, además, "no tolerará" una nueva aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución ni que se siga "judicializando la política catalana".
Por último, ha remarcado el "gran consenso" en favor del "ejercicio del derecho a la autodeterminación".
Torra ha hecho una "apelación a la confianza en nosotros mismos, a la esperanza de que este país será libre", y ha pedido "reservar todas las fuerzas para el año que vendrá".
