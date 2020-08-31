Estás leyendo: Sánchez fija cuatro líneas ante la crisis: transición digital, ecológica, cohesión social y un cambio feminista

Discurso del presidente del Gobierno Sánchez fija cuatro líneas ante la crisis: transición digital, ecológica, cohesión social y un cambio feminista

El presidente del Gobierno, rodeado de los más importantes empresarios del país, lanza un llamamiento a la unidad.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la conferencia "España puede. Recuperación, Transformación, Resiliencia", en La Casa de América. EFE/ Mariscal / Pool
MADRID

Rodeado de los empresarios más importantes del país, junto con los agentes sociales y una representación de la sociedad civil, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, desgranó las principales líneas de actuación que quiere emprender su Gobierno para hacer frente a la crisis sanitaria y económica: transición digital, transición ecológica, cohesión social y territorial y un cambio feminista.

Sánchez quiso lanzar un mensaje de esperanza pero, sobre todo, hizo constantes llamamiento a la unidad, "porque no tenemos otra opción que superar las dificultades y estar unidos", afirmó. 

(Habrá ampliación)

