Disturbios Barcelona Dos personas pierden un ojo y otra está muy grave tras las protestas del viernes

Lo han confirmado fuentes de la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat, que han dicho que en total hay 19 hospitalizados a raíz de los disturbios de esta semana, de los que 11 están graves.

Un grupo de radicales en una barricada incendiada lanzando objetos a los Mossos en Barcelona. /REUTERS

Los heridos más graves en las protestas de este viernes son tres personas heridas en un ojo por impactos compatibles con pelotas de goma, dos de las cuales han perdido la visión de un ojo y la otra está grave pendiente de operar; y una persona está ingresada muy grave por traumatismo cranoencefálico.

Los tres heridos en el ojo están en el Hospital de Sant Pau de Barcelona, mientras que la persona con traumatismo cranoencefálico está en el Vall d'Hebron barcelonés, y fuentes de este centro han detallado a Europa Press que está en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), estabilizado pero muy grave.

Un agente de Policía Nacional que este viernes fue evacuado por sus compañeros durante los disturbios en Barcelona está ingresado en el Hospital Sagrat Cor de Barcelona en estado menos grave.

Disturbios anteriores al viernes 

Una persona permanece ingresada desde el día 16 en el hospital Josep Trueta de Girona desde el miércoles –el ingresado más antiguo– y se encuentra en estado grave.

El pasado lunes, un herido en las manifestaciones perdió la visión de un ojo al estallarle el globo ocular por impacto de bala de goma, mientras que otro perdió masa testicular, y esta semana otra persona perdió parte de la visión de un ojo al ser herido durante las protestas.

