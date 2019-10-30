La Generalitat ha pedido por carta al Gobierno (PDF) que investigue también la posible mala praxis de la Policía Nacional en su actuación en las protestas posteriores a la sentencia del caso procés y que no vuelva a utilizar las pelotas de goma en Catalunya.
La consellera de Presidencia, Meritxell Budó, ha enviado una carta a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, en la que le expresa su malestar por algunas actuaciones de diferentes cuerpos policiales.
"Algunas de las imágenes que se han podido ver estos días han dado la vuelta al mundo, han removido conciencias e incluso han generado alarma social", por lo que hay que actuar "de manera coordinada" para dar una "respuesta satisfactoria" a la sociedad, subraya Budó.
En este contexto, la consellera recomienda a Calvo que el Gobierno plantee en el Congreso de los Diputados una comisión de investigación sobre la actuación policial, una iniciativa que ya ha impulsado el Govern, en este caso en el Parlamento catalán, recuerda Budó.
También pide que el Ministerio del Interior y "los cuerpos policiales que dependen" de él lleven a cabo una investigación interna de "características similares a la catalana" para dilucidar si hubo "mala praxis".
La consellera recuerda, en este sentido, que el Departamento de Interior de la Generalitat y los Mossos d'Esquadra ya han impulsado la "evaluación interna más grande que nunca se ha realizado de un operativo policial".
Budó también urge a Calvo una "reflexión" sobre las pelotas de goma y el "cese inmediato" de su uso en Catalunya por parte de la Policía Nacional, por "respeto" a la prohibición que acordó en su momento el Parlament de este material antidisturbios.
Carta de Meritxell Budó a Carmen Calvo by Público.es on Scribd
