Disturbios en Catalunya Marlaska defiende que hay "proporcionalidad" policial y pide a Torra condenar la violencia

Marlaska ha visitado junto con la delegada del Gobierno en Catalunya a agentes de la Policía Nacional heridos en las protestas, que se encuentran en el hospital Sagrat Cor de Barcelona.

El ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido este sábado en la Delegación del Gobierno en Barcelona tras reunirse con el conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, para analizar los

El ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlask. EFE/Toni Albir

El ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha defendido que hay "proporcionalidad" en la actuación de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado y ha reclamado al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y al Govern que condene la violencia.

Lo ha dicho en rueda de prensa desde la Delegación del Gobierno en Cataluña este sábado, tras reunirse con el conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, para abordar los disturbios de esta semana en Cataluña durante las protestas contra la sentencia del 1-O.

Marlaska también ha visitado, junto con la delegada del Gobierno en Catalunya, Teresa Cunillera, a agentes de la Policía Nacional heridos en las protestas, que se encuentran en el hospital Sagrat Cor de Barcelona.

(habrá ampliación)

