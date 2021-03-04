madridActualizado:
La que fuera portavoz orgánica del grupo municipal Marta Higueras y otros tres concejales, José Manuel Calvo, Felipe Llamas y Luis Cueto, oficializarán este jueves su ruptura con Más Madrid en una rueda de prensa convocada a las 10 horas en el Ayuntamiento de la capital.
A finales de mayo Marta Higueras anunciaba que no participaría en el proceso de constitución de Más Madrid "como partido político", ni en su desarrollo posterior, al entender que había "otras formas de hacer política" y que la plataforma nació para "superar siglas y las lógicas de partidos". Esa postura fue seguida por Calvo, delegado de Desarrollo Urbano en el gobierno de Manuela Carmena, y por Luis Cueto, coordinador de Alcaldía en el mandato anterior.
Meses después se uniría el que fuera jefe de gabinete de Carmena, Felipe Llamas, cuando se hizo con el acta de concejal tras la marcha de la edil Estrella Sánchez.
"Mi trabajo está totalmente volcado en el grupo municipal de Más Madrid, de acuerdo con los compromisos adquiridos, y donde voy a seguir trabajando, desde la independencia, por el proyecto que compartimos de reconstrucción de la sociedad madrileña tan golpeada por la crisis", declaraba Higueras en primavera.
