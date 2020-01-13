Público
Dolores Delgado Calvo asegura que "en ningún momento" el Gobierno pretende controlar la Fiscalía

"Qué tiene que ver", exclama a vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno sobre la relación de esta propuesta con la pretendida despolitización de la Justicia que siempre pregona el Ejecutivo que lidera Pedro Sánchez.

La Vicepresidenta y ministra de Presidencial y Relaciones con las Cortes, Carmen Calvo toma posesión de su cargo. (JAVIER LIZÓN | EFE)

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, aseguró este lunes que la propuesta de nombramiento de la exministra Dolores Delgado como fiscal general del Estado no esconde un interés del Ejecutivo por controlar esa institución.

"En ningún momento hemos pretendido eso", aseguró en una conversación informal con periodistas tras su toma de posesión en el Ministerio de la Presidencia de su cargo al frente del Ejecutivo.

De esta manera respondió cuando se le pregunto por las críticas de la oposición a la designación de Delgado como sustituta de María José Segarra al frente de la Fiscalía. Además, Calvo aprovecho para criticar la oposición "irracional" qué espera al nuevo Gobierno de coalición durante esta legislatura.

La número dos del Ejecutivo destacó la trayectoria de Delgado, una "fiscal de demostrado prestigio y solvencia en la Audiencia Nacional", y restó importancia al hecho de que acabe de ser ministra. "Qué tiene que ver", exclamó Calvo, sobre la relación de esta propuesta con la pretendida despolitización de la Justicia que siempre pregona el Ejecutivo que lidera Pedro Sánchez.

