Mientras algunos alcaldes se suben el sueldo, Ima Garrastatxu, la nueva alcaldesa de Durango (Bizkaia), ha decidido bajarse el sueldo casi un 40%: la regidora de EH Bildu pasará a cobrar 47.000 euros al año cuando el sueldo estipulado hasta ahora era de 73.822, según informó ayer, lunes, el diario El Correo. La medida será aprobada este martes en el Pleno del Ayuntamiento de la localidad vasca.
Durango ocupaba el vigésimo puesto en el ránking de municipios que mejor pagaban a sus alcaldes y el séptimo de Bizkaia. A partir de ahora Garrastatxu cobrará "exactamente el mismo sueldo que percibía en su anterior puesto de trabajo como funcionaria en la Diputación de Bizkaia", señaló en un comunicado el Ayuntamiento.
Hay, además, más rebajas salariales: cada grupo municipal dispondrá de la opción de liberar a uno de sus representantes para gestionar su trabajo en el consistorio. Estos concejales que trabajen con una dedicación completa pasarán de cobrar 3.000 euros mensuales en la anterior legislatura a 2.000. Además, las comisiones se reducen de siete a tres, con lo que también se reduce considerablemente la cuantía de las dietas a pagar.
Con todas estas medidas, el nuevo equipo de gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Durango espera ahorra 425.000 euros durante esta legislatura.
"Se puede trabajar por Durango con una gran dedicación y con un profundo respeto con el mismo sueldo digno que cobraba anteriormente. La gestión municipal una tarea de gran responsabilidad que no depende sólo del sueldo que cobremos sino de otros muchos factores", dijo el lunes la alcaldesa.
