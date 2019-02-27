Público
Podemos e IU convocan una rueda de prensa conjunta para anunciar el acuerdo a las generales

Los secretarios de organización de cada formación, Pablo Echenique e Ismael González, explicarán a las 11.30 en la sede de IU los detalles del pacto.

Pablo Iglesias y Alberto Garzón en la Puerta del Sol cuando anunciaron el acuerdo de coalición entre Podemos e IU - TWITTER / IU

Podemos e IU anunciarán a las 11.30 de este miércoles el acuerdo para ir juntos a las elecciones generales. Fuentes conocedoras del pacto han confirmado a Público que los secretarios de organización de cada formación, Pablo Echenique e Ismael González, explicarán los detalles de la alianza a los medios de comunicación en la sede de IU. El partido morado ya avisó este lunes que esperaba cerrar el acuerdo en esta semana. 

El anuncio del acuerdo sólo será entre estas dos formaciones, aunque ambas organizaciones esperan sumar a más aliados del 26-J durante los próximos días. La principal incógnita ahora está en Equo después de que el partido confirme que se presentará con Más Madrid e Iñigo Errejón a las elecciones autonómicas. Justo este miércoles estas dos formaciones firman el acuerdo tan sólo media hora antes de la convocatoria de Podemos e IU. 

Las dos formaciones aspiraban a cerrar este acuerdo en el menor tiempo posible. La convocatoria del adelanto electoral precipitó las negociaciones que mantenían y todos los escenarios eran posibles. Sin embargo, durante esta semana han conseguido cerrar la coalición. La elaboración de la lista todavía dependerá del resto de fuerzas que se sumen durante los próximos días.

(Habrá ampliación)

