Podemos e IU reeditan su alianza para el 28-A y anuncian un preacuerdo para la Comunidad de Madrid

Unidas Podemos será la marca con la que se presentarán para las elecciones generales y europeas. Los secretarios de organización de cada formación también han presentado una propuesta para el acuerdo en la Comunidad y todo apunta a que Isabel Serra liderará la candidatura y que Sol Sánchez será la número dos. 

El candidato de Unidos Podemos a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y el coordinador de IU, Alberto Garzón (d), durante el acto de inicio de la campaña electoral celebrado esta noche en Madrid. EFE/Mariscal

La coalición de Podemos e Izquierda Unida volverá a estar presente en las elecciones generales del 28-J. Las dos principales organizaciones de la coalición han anunciado este miércoles el acuerdo para reeditar la alianza con la marca de Unidas Podemos. También han confirmado que irán juntos a las europeas y a las autonómicas de Madrid. 

Los secretarios de organización de cada formación, Pablo Echenique e Ismael González, han anunciado los pactos que han conseguido cerrar esta semana. Sin embargo, aún no han dado a conocer los detalles de la alianza y los puestos que ocuparán cada organización. Sólo se ha confirmado que Alberto Garzón va a ir como número uno por Málaga. 

Respecto a la Comunidad de Madrid, fuentes de las organizaciones confirman a Público que todo apunta a que Isabel Serra liderará la lista y que ya se ha acordado que Sol Sánchez será la número dos. Aunque para cerrar la candidatura aún queda que IU consulte el acuerdo a su militancia. También falta por ver cómo se crea la confluencia con Anticapitalistas, organización que ya ha avanzado para ir con IU en la Comunidad y en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

(Habrá ampliación)

