El todavía secretario de Organización de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha asegurado este viernes que la decisión de dejar este cargo fue "consensuada" con la cúpula del partido y se produjo tras las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
Según ha explicado en una entrevista en RNE, recogida por Europa Press, la decisión de dejar la Secretaría de Organización fue "consensuada" y "hablada". Además, Echenique la enmarca en la normalidad de una "rotación" de cargos en la estructura del partido.
A su juicio, se trata de uno de los puestos más difíciles de ejercer en una organización política y entiende que después de tres años en el cargo es "natural" el cambio. A partir de ahora, el dirigente de Podemos pasará a ocupar una secretaría de nuevo cuño que coordinará los pactos electorales.
"Vamos a un tablero político diferente al del 26M y el 28A y está bien que las organizaciones abordemos cambios en las estructuras para adaptarnos a los tiempos", ha alegado.
