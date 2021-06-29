Estás leyendo: El gasto medio de los hogares se desplomó un 10,7 % en 2020 por la pandemia

Los hogares gastaron 26.996 euros de media en 2020, la menor cifra registrada desde que comenzó el conteo en 2006. 

Fotografía de un área de un supermercado el 11 de marzo, en Caracas (Venezuela).
Los hogares españoles gastaron 26.996 euros de media en 2020, un 10,7 % menos que un año antes en el mayor descenso desde que comenzó la serie en 2006, por el impacto de la pandemia.

Según la Encuesta de Presupuestos Familiares publicada este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), esa cifra de 26.996 euros es también la menor de toda la serie.

Por categorías, y reflejo de las restricciones aplicadas para frenar la pandemia, los mayores descensos del gasto medio por hogar fueron en restaurantes y hoteles, ocio y cultura, transporte y vestido, mientras que los únicos grupos donde aumentó el gasto medio por hogar fueron alimentación y vivienda. 

