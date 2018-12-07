La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha insistido este viernes en que "no está en absoluto en la agenda del Gobierno" elevar la edad de jubilación más allá de los 67 años establecida para 2027 en la última reforma de pensiones.
En la rueda de prensa posterior del Consejo de Ministros, Valerio ha recordado que las cuestiones que tienen que ver con el sistema de pensiones se están debatiendo en el Pacto de Toledo y en la mesa de diálogo social. También ha señalado que la AIReF (Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal) ha hecho propuestas en esta materia, ante las que el Gobierno hará sus observaciones.
Por otra parte, y en relación a la jubilación forzosa, Valerio ha recordado que los agentes sociales llegaron a un acuerdo para recuperar esta figura en los convenios colectivos, lo que aún está pendiente de tener su desarrollo legal. Eso sí, ha dejado claro que no es intención del Gobierno regular la jubilación forzosa por ley. "Otra cosa es la jubilación forzosa en los convenios colectivos", ha dicho.
Desde la reforma laboral de 2012 no es posible incluir en los convenios colectivos cláusulas de jubilación forzosa para aquellos trabajadores que lleguen a la edad ordinaria y cumplan las condiciones exigidas para acceder a la pensión. Esta obligatoriedad tenía por objetivo fomentar la contratación de trabajadores jóvenes para sustituir a los que se jubilan.
No obstante, en el marco del acuerdo de negociación colectiva pactado por sindicatos y empresarios, se apostó por la vuelta de estas cláusulas a los convenios colectivos.
