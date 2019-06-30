Público
Fungairiño Muere Eduardo Fungairiño, ex fiscal jefe de la Audiencia Nacional y del Tribunal Supremo

Combatió el terrorismo y fue objeto de un atentado con un paquete bomba enviado por ETA. Tenía 73 años de edad.

Eduardo Fungairiño ha muerto a los 73 años. / EFE

 Eduardo Fungairiño (Santander, 1946), ex fiscal jefe de la Audiencia Nacional y del Tribunal Supremo, ha fallecido este domingo a los 73 años de edad, según han confirmado fuentes de la Fiscalía.

Fungairiño investigó numerosas causas sobre el terrorismo de ETA, como los casos de Henri Parot, José Javier Arizcuren Ruíz, Kantauri, Francisco Múgica Garmendia, Pakito; Santiago Arróspide, Santi Potros, Ignacio Etxebarria, Mortadelo, o contra Idoia Lopez Riaño, alias Tigresa.

Por esta lucha contra el terrorismo, en 1990 fue objeto de un atentado con paquete bomba enviado por ETA. La policía lo desactivó antes de que le estallara en las manos.

La Fiscalía General ha lamentado su pérdida y ha trasladado su pésame a familia, amigos y compañeros.

