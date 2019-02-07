Público
Caso Erial Eduardo Zaplana queda en libertad provisional

También han quedado en libertad los otros dos detenidos en el marco de este caso, el abogado Francisco Grau y el exdirectivo de Terra Mítica Joaquín Barceló.

Eduardo Zaplana lleva seis meses en prisión preventiva - EFE

Eduardo Zaplana./ EFE

La jueza que instruye el conocido como caso Erial ha dejado en libertad provisional al expresident de la Generalitat Valenciana y exministro de Trabajo Eduardo Zaplana, según han informado a EFE fuentes de su familia.

Zaplana estaba en prisión desde el pasado 24 de mayo y fue ingresado en el Hospital La Fe de València el pasado 18 de diciembre a causa de la leucemia que padece.

Según han informado a EFE fuentes judiciales esta decisión se ha adoptado al haberse observado una considerable reducción del riesgo de fuga, tras haber logrado bloquear más de seis millones de euros supuestamente procedentes del cobro de mordidas.

La jueza acordó la prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para Eduardo Zaplana, el pasado mes de mayo, tras ser detenido por presuntos delitos de blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación.

Hasta la fecha, la Fiscalía había optado por mantener preso a Zaplana mientras era investigado. Su delicado estado de salud llevó a que fuera ingresado, algo que le trajo cierta mejoría tras un mes de ingreso en el hospital. 

En el caso Erial, el citado juzgado investiga, entre otras actuaciones, el presunto cobro de comisiones derivadas de la concesión de las Inspecciones Técnicas de Vehículos (ITV), realizadas en 1997 durante la gestión de Zaplana al frente de la Generalitat, y del Plan Eólico de la Comunitat Valenciana, puesto en marcha en 2003.

En la causa constan como investigados, además, el ex director general de la Policía y expresidente de Les Corts Juan Cotino; la mujer de Zaplana, Rosa Barceló, y la secretaria personal del expresident, Mitsuko Henríquez.

