madrid
Un grupo de profesores ha entregado este miércoles en el Ministerio de Educación cuatro cajas con 230.000 firmas que han recogido a través de la plataforma Change.org para exigir una "vuelta segura" a los centros educativos.
"Exigimos una vuelta segura tanto para los alumnos como para los docentes, para lo que se necesita bajar la ratio de las clases y la contratación masiva de profesores", ha asegurado el portavoz de la Asociación de Docentes por la Educación Pública de Madrid (ADEPeM), Borja Delgado Huete.
Los profesores que han acudido a entregar las firmas representan a docentes de toda España que no han podido acudir al Ministerio para evitar el desplazamiento en este contexto de pandemia de coronavirus.
También exigen al Ministerio de Educación y a las comunidades autónomas la limpieza profunda de los centros y que se cuide al máximo a los docentes que tienen factores de riesgo.
Huelga para septiembre
El Sindicato de Estudiantes ha anunciado este miércoles la convocatoria de huelga como medida de protesta por las condiciones en que se iniciará el curso escolar 2020-2021.
Así, a las puertas del Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional, la portavoz del Sindicato de Estudiantes, Coral Latorre, ha hecho un llamamiento a todos los estudiantes a apoyar la huelga.
Los estudiantes exigen que no se vuelva a repetir el "desastre" de la educación "online" del curso pasado y que se deje de criminalizar a los jóvenes por los rebrotes y por la situación de la Educación.
