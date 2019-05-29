Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Educación pública El Govern catalán aprueba un decreto ley para convertir colegios concertados en públicos

El cambio de titularidad se llevará a cabo con el acuerdo mutuo entre el centro y el Departament d'Educació. Esto, además, se producirá cuando haya "necesidades de escolarización".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Los alumnos de un colegio de Catalunya en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Los alumnos de un colegio de Catalunya en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El Govern catalán ha aprobado este martes un decreto ley para convertir colegios privados, concertados o municipales en públicos, según aseguran varios medios. El cambio de titularidad se llevará a cabo con el acuerdo mutuo entre el centro y el Departament d'Educació. Esto, además, se producirá cuando haya "necesidades de escolarización".

Este decreto, no obstante, tendrá que ser aprobado por el Parlament de Catalunya. "Es una herramienta que ya está prevista en la Ley de Educación de Catalunya por si algún ayuntamiento o algún centro concertado quiere negociar con Educación la cesión del centro por el motivo que sea", ha señalado un portavoz de este Departamento en unas declaraciones recogidas por El País

En cuanto al personal laboral, los docentes pasarán a formar parte del centro según la normativa laboral del derecho de sucesión de empresa, esto es, los que tengan contrato indefinido pasarán a ser empleados públicos. Asimismo, los alumnos de dicho centro tendrán la plaza reservada, aunque serán las familias quienes decidan si mantenerla o no, según se hace eco El Periódico

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad