"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro y yo anunciamos con tristeza que después de 94 años extraordinarios, nuestro querido padre ha muerto", explica la familia en un comunicado.

El expresidente George Bush, acusado por seis mujeres de acoso sexual / EUROPA PRESS

El expresidente de EE.UU. George H.W. Bush (1989-1993) murió este viernes a los 94 años, según ha informado su hijo y también expresidente, George W. Bush (2001-2009). "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro y yo anunciamos con tristeza que después de 94 años extraordinarios, nuestro querido padre ha muerto", explicaba en un comunicado.

Bush murió ocho meses después de que lo hiciera su esposa, la ex primera dama Barbara Bush, con la que estuvo casado 73 años. George H.W. Bush fue piloto de guerra durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, congresista, embajador en la ONU, director de la CIA, vicepresidente de Ronald Reagan entre 1981 y 1989 y puso fin a una carrera política de cuatro décadas como presidente.

Desde la Casa Blanca, Bush lideró a los EEUU en la etapa final de la Guerra Fría, la primera guerra del Golfo y la invasión de Panamá mientras la Unión Soviética se derrumbaba y Alemania se reunificaba. Los triunfos diplomáticos y bélicos no le bastaron para lograr la reelección y, en 1993, entregó al demócrata Bill Clinton las llaves de la Casa Blanca y se retiró a su hogar en Houston (Texas) junto a su esposa.

Bush sufría un tipo de parkinson que le impedía caminar y lo tuvo en silla de ruedas en sus últimos años de vida, en los que sus entradas y salidas del hospital fueron constantes sobre todo por problemas respiratorios. En 2016, ni Bush 41 ni Bush 43 apoyaron al candidato republicano a la Casa Blanca y ahora presidente, Donald Trump, y según algunas filtraciones ambos votaron por la demócrata Hillary Clinton. Trump, de hecho, no acudió al funeral de Barbara Bush en abril.

En un comunicado, su oficina presidencial informó de que los detalles del funeral se anunciarán tan pronto como sea posible.

