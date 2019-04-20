Público
EEUU Trump se mofa de los resultados de la investigación de la trama rusa con un vídeo

"30 millones de dólares gastados, 18 demócratas enfadados, 675 días, 2.800 citaciones judiciales y 500 testigos", dice el corto de 18 segundos publicado por el presidente norteamericano. 

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump./REUTERS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se mofó este sábado de los resultados de la investigación de la llamada trama rusa con un vídeo que acaba con una fotografía de él lanzando un brindis con gesto sonriente.

La grabación de 18 segundos, que el propio Trump publicó en su cuenta de Twitter, es un montaje de imágenes en el que el presidente desglosa en números lo que ha sido la investigación del fiscal especial Robert Mueller.

Durante más de dos años, Mueller han indagado sobre los presuntos vínculos entre miembros del equipo electoral de Trump en 2016 y Rusia, así como una posible obstrucción a la Justicia del mandatario.

El viernes el Departamento de Justicia publicó una versión censurada del informe elaborado por Mueller sobre su investigación, donde concluye que no hay "pruebas suficientes para apoyar cargos criminales" relacionados con los "numerosos contactos entre individuos vinculados al Gobierno ruso" y la campaña de Trump, pero arroja dudas sobre una posible obstrucción a la Justicia.

En las imágenes del vídeo publicado por Trump aparece en la parte de arriba el rótulo "investigación de Mueller en números" y en la parte de abajo se van deslizando varios datos: 30 millones de dólares gastados, 18 demócratas enfadados, 675 días, 2.800 citaciones judiciales y 500 testigos.

La grabación sigue con otras cifras en las que Trump asegura que ha habido "0 conspiración" y "0 obstrucción". El vídeo acaba con una fotografía suya con la bandera de EEUU y el vicepresidente Mike Pence de fondo, en la que el mandatario aparece sonriente haciendo amago de un brindis con un vaso de agua (Trump no bebe alcohol).

El presidente, que se encuentra en su club privado de Mar-a-Lago (Florida), reiteró este sábado en varios tuits sus críticas a las pesquisas de Mueller.

"Pese al hecho de que el Informe de Mueller no debería haber sido autorizado en primer lugar y (que) fue escrito de la forma más horrible posible por 13 (18) Demócratas Enfadados que eran verdaderos Odiadores de Trump, incluyendo al muy confundido Bob Mueller, el resultado final es (que no hubo) Ninguna Conspiración, Ninguna Obstrucción", zanjó Trump en uno de sus tuits.

El viernes el presidente del Comité Judicial de la Cámara Baja, el demócrata Jerrold Nadler, emitió una citación para que el Departamento de Justicia permita el acceso al informe íntegro de Mueller sin censurar y puso de plazo hasta el 1 de mayo para que lo haga.

