Egipto mata a 40 supuestos terroristas tras el atentado en las pirámides de Guiza

Las fuerzas de seguridad de Egipto mataron a 40 supuestos terroristas en operaciones en tres puntos del país tras el atentado contra un autobús de turistas en El Cairo que este viernes causó la muerte a al menos tres turistas vietnamitas y a su guía.
El Ministerio de Interior anunció que las operaciones fueron llevadas a cabo en la península del Sinaí (noreste), en las afueras de El Cairo y en la provincia de Guiza, al oeste de la capital egipcia.
Los terroristas estaban preparando y planificando ataques contra instituciones del Estado, Policía y Fuerzas Armadas, además de contra objetivos del sector turístico y lugares de culto cristianos, según informó el Ministerio en un comunicado difundido por la agencia oficial MENA.
Al menos 14 supuestos terroristas fueron abatidos en un tiroteo en una casa que usaban como refugio en el distrito Seis de Octubre, en las afueras de El Cairo. La Policía abatió a otros 16 supuestos terroristas en una operación en la zona de Abne al Guiza, en la carretera al oasis de Guiza, al oeste de la capital egipcia. Otros diez supuestos terroristas fueron abatidos en un refugio en la zona residencial Ibni Beitek en la ciudad de Al Arish, capital de la provincia de Norte de Sinaí (noreste).
Este grupo tenía gran cantidad de artefactos explosivos, armas de fuego y munición de varios calibres y material para la fabricación de bombas, agregó el comunicado, que no identificó a qué grupos terroristas pertenecían los sospechosos.
Las operaciones se produjeron horas después del atentado contra un autobús turístico en el que murieron cuatro personas, entre ellos tres turistas vietnamitas, y otras diez resultaron heridas. Un atentado que todavía no ha sido reivindicado por ningún grupo terrorista y que tampoco ha sido atribuido a ninguna banda por las autoridades.
Este fue el primer ataque con explosivos contra turistas registrado en Egipto desde el atentado en octubre de 2015 contra un avión ruso que se estrelló en la península del Sinaí (noreste) después de explotar en el aire, causando la muerte de sus 224 ocupantes. El país está en estado de emergencia desde abril de 2017, como respuesta a una serie de atentados terroristas contra unas iglesias en el delta del Nilo.
El pasado febrero, las Fuerzas Armadas lanzaron una gran campaña militar contra el grupo terrorista Wilayat Sina, la filial egipcia del yihadista Estado Islámico (EI), en el norte de la península del Sinaí. Desde el comienzo de esas operaciones, cerca de 500 supuestos terroristas han sido abatidos por las fuerzas de seguridad, según datos facilitados por los ministerios de Defensa e Interior.
