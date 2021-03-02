Podemos, EH Bildu y la CUP rechazan que los policías sean amparados frente al delito de odio

madridActualizado:
Podemos, EH Bildu y la CUP cuestionaron este martes que los policías estén siendo amparados frente a descalificaciones mediante la aplicación del delito de odio, ya que para estos partidos este tipo legal es para defender a "colectivos vulnerables" y entienden que los agentes no lo son.
Así se pronunciaron los representantes de este partido en el Congreso y durante la comparecencia en la Comisión de Justicia de la fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado.
Durante esta comparecencia, el diputado de Podemos Enrique Santiago, la de EH Bildu Isabel Pozueta y el de la CUP Albert Botran coincidieron en rechazar que se aplique el delito de odio en defensa de los miembros de las Fuerzas de Seguridad en España.
Los cuerpos de seguridad no son colectivos vulnerables
Así, Santiago indicó que el delito de odio se introdujo para proteger "a minorías y colectivos vulnerables" y es "un absoluto sin sentido" que se aplique en defensa de los miembros de los cuerpos policiales, lo que implica aplicar este tipo penal a quienes descalifican a los agentes.
En esta línea, Botran indicó que el delito de odio se está aplicando "contra el sentido con el que fue incorporado" en la legislación a aplicarlo a quienes descalifican a las Fuerzas de Seguridad, puesto que, a su juicio, estos empleados públicos no son vulnerables.
A su vez, Pozueta afirmó que los cuerpos de seguridad son "colectivos no vulnerables", por lo que, a su entender, no debería acusarse de fomentar el odio a quienes descalifican a estos funcionarios.
