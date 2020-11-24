madrid
El diputado de EH Bildu, Jon Iñarritu, expresó este lunes su "solidaridad" al diputado de Vox Antonio Salvá, padre de Diego Salvá, un guardia civil asesinado por ETA en 2009 que, junto a su compañero, Carlos Sáenz de Tejada, fueron las últimas víctimas mortales de la banda terrorista en un atentado con bomba, el que tuvo lugar en el cuartel de Palmanova, en Mallorca. "Tiene mi solidaridad profunda", afirmó.
El gesto se produjo durante la Comisión de Asuntos Exteriores en la que participan ambas formaciones en el Congreso de los Diputados. Mientras, en los últimos días se han sucedido ataques de la derecha a Bildu, que sostienen que la formación no condena el terrorismo y les llaman "herederos de ETA" o "batasunos".
Iñarritu se refirió al atentado de ETA como un "terrible asesinato", una "injusticia que nunca tenía que haber sucedido". "Tiene mi respeto como persona y como víctima tiene mi solidaridad personal y profunda", añadió tras haberle mostrado Antonio Salvá el estado del vehículo en el que circulaba su hijo cuando se produjo el ataque terrorista.
"Cuando ocurrió ese terrible asesinato, esa injusticia que el señor Salvá sufrió en su familia y que nunca tenía que haber sufrido, expresé mi condena, mi rechazo", indicó Iñarritu. "Aquello que sostenía hace 11 años lo sigo sosteniendo igual. Todo mi respeto, mi rechazo y mi pésame", añadió el diputado.
"Toda víctima de cualquier violencia merece todo mi respeto, solidaridad y pésame. Y usted, señor Salvà, independientemente de lo que yo piense de su formación, que seguramente sea lo mismo que usted piensa de la mía, tiene mi respeto como persona, pero como víctima tiene también mi solidaridad personal y profunda", sentenció.
