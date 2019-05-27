Público
EH Bildu gana en La Puebla de Arganzón, en el Condado de Treviño (Burgos)

EH Bildu ha ganado las elecciones en el municipio con el 44,03% de los votos y 3 concejales, seguido del PNV, con el 35,45% de apoyos y también 3 ediles, y el PP, con el 15,3% y un representante.

24/05/2019 - El coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, durante el acto de cierre de la campaña electoral en San Sebastián | EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

EH Bildu ha ganado las elecciones en el municipio de la Puebla de Arganzón, en el Condado de Treviño (Burgos), con el 44,03% de los votos y 3 concejales, seguido del PNV, con el 35,45% de apoyos y también 3 ediles, y el PP, con el 15,3% y un representante.

Pablo Ortiz Latierro, que ya era concejal del municipio, podría llegar a la Alcaldía de la localidad burgalesa. La Agrupación Independiente Nueva Puebla (AINP), que gobernó en la pasada legislatura con 5 ediles, no se ha presentado a estas elecciones.

