EH Bildu propondrá a sus bases abstenerse en la investidura de Pedro Sánchez

La Mesa Política de EH Bildu, dirección ejecutiva de este partido, anunció este lunes que "ha acordado someter a la consideración de sus bases la abstención de sus cinco diputados en el Congreso para no obstaculizar la formación del Gobierno entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos", que tendrá que ser, por tanto, ratificada por los militantes de la formación en una consulta que ya avanzó en su día y a la que se pondrá fecha "en breve una vez se conozca la fecha de investidura".
Así lo confirmaron fuentes de EH Bildu, que justificaron que su dirección "entiende que dando paso a este Gobierno de coalición cumple otra vez con la palabra dada en la campaña electoral de impedir el acceso de la extrema derecha al Gobierno español, además de abrir una ventana de oportunidad para la resolución de los graves problemas estructurales que se desprenden del Regimen monárquico del 78".
"Sin perder la consciencia de las dificultades, desde una perspectiva realista EH Bildu considera que un Gobierno de esta naturaleza es la última oportunidad del Estado para demostrar por la vía de los hechos, y no de las declaraciones, que existen condiciones para una democratización real del Estado".
EH Bildu "exige un diálogo sincero, honesto y constructivo en torno a los temas que tuvimos ocasion de defender durante la campaña electoral y que también piusimos encima de la Mesa durante nuestro encuentro con la delegación del PSOE el pasado 17 de diciembre".
Si se confirma la abstención de los cuatro diputados de EH Bildu, Sánchez tendría garantizados los 161 votos del PSOE, Unidas Podemos y el PNV a su investidura, a falta de que ERC aclare si sus 13 electos también se abstendrán, como parece anunciar la reunión de esta tarde de su Ejecutiva. Con ellos, y algunos grupos minoritarios, el PSOE podría conseguir su propósito de una investidura los días 2, 3 y 5 de enero.
