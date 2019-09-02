Público
Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE Ábalos dice que si hay acuerdo programático habrá fórmulas de cooperación con Podemos

El secretario de Organización del PSOE anuncia que esta semana se empezarán a reunir los equipos de ambas formaciones para intentar llegar a un acuerdo. Insiste en que, en ningún caso, habrá Gobierno de coalición ni tampoco de cooperación

Imagen del ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos. EUROPA PRESS

El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, anunció que esta misma semana, una vez que Pedro Sánchez presente este martes la propuesta programática, se quieren reunir los equipos negociadores de su partido y el de Unidas Podemos para intentar llegar a un acuerdo sobre ese programa de Gobierno, no sólo para lograr que salga adelante la investidura, sino para dar estabilidad a toda la legislatura.

Ábalos indicó que "si se llega a un acuerdo sobre el qué, luego habrá fórmulas para poder llevarlo a cabo", aunque precisó que dichas fórmulas no pasan ni por reeditar la oferta de Gobierno de coalición de julio; ni siquiera la del Gobierno de cooperación que se propuso por parte de los socialistas, "pero hay otras muchas fórmulas de cooperación, institucional, parlamentaria...", se limitó a apuntar.

Entre estas vías de cooperación también apuntó el dirigente socialista la posibilidad de buscar una manera para garantizar el seguimiento y el cumplimiento de los acuerdos programáticos, algo que hasta ahora no se había puesto sobre la mesa.

Lo que descartó con total rotundidad es que Unidas Podemos esté en el Consejo de Ministros. "No queremos cualquier Gobierno"; dijo, "queremos un Gobierno cohesionado, colegiado, solidario, y con un liderazgo claro y una política coherente"; manifestó.

Tras estos encuentros de los equipos negociadores, está previsto que Sánchez se reúna con Pablo Iglesias -no será hasta la próxima semana- y de ese encuentro salga la decisión final de si el candidato socialista volverá a presentarse a una nueva investidura.

