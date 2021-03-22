El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, quiso desligar las palabras de Ángel Gabilondo de no querer contar con Pablo Iglesias en un futuro Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid con la estabilidad del Gobierno de coalición y su funcionamiento.

Ábalos, no sin dificultad para explicarse, circunscribió las palabras del candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid en en contexto de las circunstancia de las política madrileña, "y como candidato autónomo que es ha expresado sus preferencias", dijo. En este sentido, indicó que no es una posición ni del partido, ni del Gobierno, y dijo que el PSOE no ha tratado esta cuestión.

Para el 'número tres' del PSOE, "España tiene una singularidad en su representación política y Madrid tiene otra", por tanto indicó que no son trasladables las circunstancias, que más bien fijó en el juego de lo que es una campaña electoral, y recordó también algunos posicionamientos lanzados por Iglesias desde que se propuso como candidato de Unidas Podemos a las elecciones del 4 de mayo.

El secretario de Organización del PSOE enmarcó las palabras de Gabilondo en el marco de la campaña

Por otra parte, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, Ábalos también redobló su llamamiento a Ciudadanos par que rompa con el PP en todas las comunidades y ayuntamientos en lo que sustentan al partido conservador.

Ábalos indicó que el partido de Arrimadas, "por dignidad", debería desmarcarse ya de dar su apoyo al PP, "porque, además, está fagocitando a su partido" . Y añadió que debería dar ya este paso, "por higiene democrática".

El dirigente socialista recordó lo que ha ocurrido en Murcia con la "compra" de tres tránsfugas del partido naranja y aseguró que Ciudadanos no puede seguir sosteniendo a un partido que utiliza estas prácticas corruptas.