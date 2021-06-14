sevillaActualizado:
El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, descartó que Ferraz vaya a forzar la formación de una Gestora en el PSOE de Andalucía aunque Susana Díaz se mantenga como secretaria general del partido hasta el próximo Congreso regional de diciembre, asegurando que la dirección federal entiende que "no tiene ningún problema que resolver" en este ámbito orgánico.
El único matiz que dejó deslizar Ábalos ante la posibilidad de tomar una decisión tan traumática y que volvería a abrir el enfrentamiento interno en el PSOE andaluz, sería que no hubiera una colaboración plena por parte de Susana Díaz, pero indicó que este escenario no lo contempla. "Ha habido una expresión clara de un nuevo liderazgo que tiene que llevar adelante el proyecto socialista. Es el liderazgo legítimo del PSOE de Andalucía por el que ha apostado la militancia. Todo lo demás es irrelevante cuando ya se está un un proceso abierto precongresual y porque estoy seguro que todos van a estar ayudando al compañero Espadas", dijo.
(Habrá ampliación)
