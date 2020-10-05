Estás leyendo: El PSOE dice que la Casa Real acordó con el Gobierno suspender la visita del rey a Barcelona, "y ahora volverá la normalidad"

Público
Público

Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE El PSOE dice que la Casa Real acordó con el Gobierno suspender la visita del rey a Barcelona, "y ahora volverá la normalidad"

El secretario de Relaciones Gobierno-PSOE, Santos Cerdán, confirma que por el 1-O y la inmediatez de la sentencia sobre Torra se decidió "conjuntamente entre la Casa Real y el Gobierno" que Felipe VI no acudiera al acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces en Barcelona. El dirigente socialista dice que con la visita de este viernes, "se retoma la actividad".

El Rey preside la inauguración del Foro La Toja-Vínculo Atlántico
Imágenes del Rey Felipe VI, que presidió la jornada inaugural de la segunda edición del Foro La Toja-Vínculo Atlántico la pasada semana.

MADRID

Actualizado:

El secretario de Coordinación Territorial y Relaciones Gobierno-PSOE, Santos Cerdán, afirmó este lunes que la decisión de que el rey Felipe VI no acudiera a Barcelona a la entrega de despachos a las nuevos jueces, fue una decisión tomada "conjuntamente" entre la Casa Real y el Gobierno.

Cerdán, que hizo esta afirmación tras la celebración de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, añadió que la visita este viernes a Catalunya de Pedro Sánchez y el rey en el acto de entrega de premios de la nueva edición de la Barcelona New Economic Week (BNEW), "es retomar la actividad y la normalidad. Así de sencillo", dijo. 

Aunque todo apuntaba a que la suspensión del último viaje a Barcelona fue un decisión unilateral del Gobierno, Santos Cerdán aseguró que Felipe VI fue partícipe de ella. "Se decidió conjuntamente por la Casa Real y por el Gobierno de España no viajar hace una semana a Catalunya. Es evidente, por el tema de la cercanía del 1 de octubre y la cercanía una decisión judicial que estaba pendiente. Esas fueron decisiones que se tomaron conjuntamente", insistió.

Cerdán dijo que este ya era un tema pasado, "y partir de ahí, pues es bueno retomar la actividad y que el rey vuelva a Catalunya, acompañado por el presidente del Gobierno", añadió.

Cerdán advierte al PP de que meter al rey en algunos debates, "es hacer un flaco favor a la Corona"

El dirigente socialista, además, criticó la actitud que tiene el Partido Popular en este asunto, y advirtió al partido conservador que respetar la Constitución también es respetar al rey. "y meter al rey en algunos debates, como está haciendo la derecha de este país, es hacer un flaco favor a la institución de la Corona", afirmó.

La anulación de la visita del rey a la entrega de despachos a los jueces fue imputada directamente al Gobierno y generó una catarata de críticas por parte de PP y Vox.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público