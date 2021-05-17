Estás leyendo: El PSOE no cambiará las normas de elección del CGPJ para pactar con el PP

Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE El PSOE no cambiará las normas de elección del CGPJ para pactar con el PP

Ábalos dice que Casado sólo busca excusas para no cumplir un mandato constitucional, "porque sigue sin asumir el resultado de las urnas". Los socialistas tampoco recuperarán su propuesta para rebajar la mayoría parlamentaria. Lamenta que ERC no haya optado por un Gobierno de izquierda, pero confía en seguir manteniendo su apoyo parlamentario.

El secretario de Organización y ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos. EFE

El PSOE no cambiará la fórmula para la elección de los miembros del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) como le pide el Partido Popular para llegar a un acuerdo sobre su renovación.

Así de claro lo dejó el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Ejecutiva Federal del partido, donde se volvió a censurar la actitud del partido conservador.

En este sentido, el dirigente socialista recordó que cuando el PP estaba en el poder se renovó el CGPJ y entonces no se planteó en modo alguno un cambio de elección. "El PP sólo quiere cambiar las reglas del juego cuando pierde las elecciones", afirmó.

No obstante, Ábalos también dejó claro que el PSOE no va a rescatar la iniciativa por la que se planteaba rebajar la mayoría parlamentaria necesaria para elegir a los miembros del CGPJ.

El 'número tres' del PSOE lo que sí tuvo fue palabras muy duras contra Pablo Casado, a quien acusó de seguir sin asumir los resultados de las urnas y buscar excusas para no cumplir un mandato constitucional, "que no es una opción, es una obligación", dijo.

Por ello, una vez más, Ábalos apeló al "sentido constitucional del PP" y le recordó que el bloqueo solo supone un "descrédito de las instituciones" que consideran inasumible.

El dirigente socialista indicó que está a la espera de conocer el acuerdo alcanzado para conformar Gobierno en Catalunya, pero lamentó que ERC no haya optado por un Ejecutivo de izquierda.

No obstante, indicó que espera que el paso dado por los republicanos catalanes no afecte a las relaciones en el Congreso y confía en que se mantendrá su habitual apoyo parlamentario.

