Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE El PSOE trabaja ya la reforma del sistema de renovación de los miembros del CGPJ

El dirigente socialista Santos Cerdán dice que es un "deber" del Ejecutivo resolver esta situación cuanto antes. Asegura que Illa seguirá como ministro y que PSOE da su respaldo a que Miquel Iceta sea el candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat.

Los miembros de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, Santos Cerdán (i), José Luis Ábalos (2i), Cristina Narbona (c),Adriana Lastra (2d), y Carmen Calvo (d), durante la reunión mantenida en la sede de la formación para valorar los resultados de las elecciones de
Los miembros de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, Santos Cerdán (i), José Luis Ábalos (2i), Cristina Narbona (c),Adriana Lastra (2d), y Carmen Calvo (d), en una reunión de la dirección socialista.. EFE/Kiko Huesca

MADRID

Tras la reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, el secretario de Coordinación Territorial y Relaciones Gobierno-PSOE, Santos Cerdán, compareció en rueda de prensa con un menaje muy claro: el Grupo Socialista trabaja ya para reformar la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

Cerdán, de esta forma, confirmó el aval del PSOE a la reforma del sistema de elección de los miembros del CGPJ sin contar con el PP porque, según dijo, "el deber del Ejecutivo es resolverlo ,y los nuevos tiempos requieren que los resolvamos. No son los tiempos de 1978 y ya no existe un bipartidismo", añadió.

Según el dirigente socialista, ya están estudiando y trabajando para que no sean necesarios los tres quintos de la Cámara para poder renovar el CGPJ y se pueda hacer por mayoría absoluta. "Esa es la línea de trabajo, y de momento por ahí vamos a seguir", afirmó.

Estas conversaciones se están manteniendo con los grupos que apoyaron el manifiesto en el que pedían la renovación del CGPJ, que suman un total de 187 diputados -por lo que superan la mayoría absoluta- aunque el PSOE también quiere abrir la negociación a los grupos que no suscribieron dicho texto.

El PSOE también intentará negociar con los grupos que no apoyaron el manifiesto por la renovación del CGPJ

Para Cerdán es necesario dar este paso por la actitud del Partido Popular, "porque si el principal partido de la oposición cada vez que pierde las elecciones bloquea hasta que gana de nuevo las elecciones, entiendo que el legislador tendrá que tomar una decisión", afirmó.

Por otra parte, el dirigente socialista confirmó que el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, seguirá como ministro, y que no será candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat por el PSC.

Cerdán dijo que Illa está entregado "al cien por cien a la lucha contra la pademia para salvar vidas", y que es su única dedicación y preocupación en estos momentos.

Por ello, aprovechó una pregunta sobre su posible candidatura por el PSC para zanjar definitivamente este debate: "Tenemos un excelente candidato que es Miquel Iceta, así nos lo ha trasladado el PSC, y cuenta con todo el respaldo del PSOE", añadió.

