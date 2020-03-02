Estás leyendo: El PSOE resta importancia a la posición de Puigdemont y reivindica a Junqueras

Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE El PSOE resta importancia a la posición de Puigdemont y reivindica a Junqueras

Narbona dice que la postura de quienes se sientan en la mesa de diálogo no es la del ex president de la Generalitat de Catalunya. La presidenta del PSOE dice que sería interesante saber a lo que se refería iglesias cuando denunció las "cloacas del Estado".

El ministro de Transportes, y secretario de Organización del PSOE, la presidenta del partido, Cristina Narbona, el presidente del Gobierno secretario general socialista, Pedro Sánchez, la vicesecretaria general y portavoz del grupo socialista en el Congre
El ministro de Transportes, y secretario de Organización del PSOE, la presidenta del partido, Cristina Narbona, el presidente del Gobierno secretario general socialista, Pedro Sánchez, la vicesecretaria general y portavoz del grupo socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, y la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante la reunión de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal en su sede ubicada en la madrileña calle de Ferraz. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

MADRID

Actualizado:

La presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona, restó importancia a la intervención de Carles Puigdemont en el acto del domingo en Perpiñán, donde llamó a la lucha definitiva por la independencia, y aseguró que las manifestaciones hechas por el ex president de la Generalitat "no son las de quienes están formando la mesa de diálogo", dijo.

Para la dirigente del PSOE, no cree que la posición de Puigdemont vaya a afectar a la mesa de diálogo y, además, recordó que en ese mismo acto también intervino el presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, que sí puso en valor la mesa de diálogo entre el Gobierno de España y la Generalitat.

Narbona, tras la Ejecutiva federal del PSOE, equiparó tanto a los independentistas que mantienen unas posturas radicales, como a los partidos de derecha que se oponen frontalmente a cualquier posibilidad de diálogo. "Pero no restan", dijo la presidenta del PSOE, "yo diría que cuanto más chillen esa mesa de diálogo puede ser más útil", afirmó.

La presidenta socialista indicó que en la Ejecutiva del PSOE se había constatado la satisfacción por cómo se había iniciado esa mesa de diálogo, y aunque reconoció que el camino no es fácil y será largo, mostró sus esperanzas en que sea el medio para llegar a una solución acordada.

En este sentido, Narbona quiso hacer un llamamiento al PP para que deje a un lado la crispación en todo lo que se refiere a Catalunya y ayude a buscar una salida, "en el marco de la ley y de la Constitución", recalcó.

Las cloacas

Por otra parte, al ser preguntada por las manifestaciones hechas este fin de semana por el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, en cuanto a las llamadas "cloacas el Estado", Narbona indicó que "sería interesante saber lo que Iglesias quiso decir".

No obstante, Narbona no quiso entrar en más especulaciones y achacó la frase de Iglesias a momentos de "euforia partidista", al recordar que lo hizo en el marco de un mitin de Unidas Podemos.

La presidenta del PSOE, no obstante, instó a preguntarle a Iglesias para que aclarase quién está fuera o dentro de las cloacas, "porque es una frase muy críptica", afirmó.

