madridActualizado:
El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, quiso tener un último gesto con la Ejecutiva Federal saliente y la convocó este viernes a las nueve de la mañana para despedirse de sus miembros.
Sánchez hizo un discurso breve, pero emotivo. Dio las gracias a todos los componentes de la Ejecutiva Federal surgida del 39º Congreso y compuesta fundamentalmente por aquellos que le apoyaron en las primarias de 2017 que le llevaron a liderar el PSOE.
Sánchez reconoció su trabajo "en unos tiempos muy difíciles", los retos que quedan por afrontar y no quiso desvelar nada sobre el futuro de los allí presentes, que han conformado la dirección del partido estos cuatro años: "Unos continuarán, y otros no", dijo.
Según relataron a Público algunos de los presentes en el encuentro, al terminar de hablar Sánchez bajó la cabeza y se le vio visiblemente emocionado. En ese momento, toda la Ejecutiva le dedicó un largo aplauso. Y ahí acabó la reunión, pues nadie más tomó la palabra.
A muchos sorprendió este momento de debilidad de Sánchez, a quien siempre se le achaca su poca empatía y emotividad al hablar. Aunque cierto es que algunos recordaron que a Sánchez ya le vio llorar en público cuando anunció que dimitía como diputado tras haber sido destituido como secretario general del PSOE.
Esta será la última reunión de la actual Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, que ya no se volverá a reunir más que para presidir el Congreso y presentar el informe de gestión de estos cuatro años.
Todo indica que la mayoría de los actuales miembros de la dirección no seguirán tras el Congreso, y sólo hay dos con plaza asegurada: Adriana Lastra que repetirá como vicesecretaria general del PSOE; y Santos Cerdán que se consolida como secretario de Organización.
