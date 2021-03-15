madridActualizado:
El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, defendió este lunes que se presentará la moción de censura en Murcia y apuntó que todavía es difícil "aventurar un resultado,", recordando que las mociones de censura siempre tienen "un cierto nivel de incertidumbre", dijo.
Ábalos negó cualquier punto de autocrítica en su gestión para impulsar dicha moción de censura y se preguntó: "¿En qué hemos fallado? el mayor error es pensar que cuando alguien firma algo lo hacen personas de palabra", indicó.
El 'número tres' del PSOE aseguró que su partido no negociará con los tres diputados expulsados por Vox y que pueden ser decisivos en la votación de la moción de censura (aún no han desvelado cómo se posicionarán), pero tampoco rechazó tajantemente que la moción pudiera salir adelante apoyándose en sus votos.
Además, Ábalos defendió la presentación de la moción de censura se gane o se pierda por la propia descomposición del Gobierno murciano, "que ya no es un Gobierno de coalición, es un Gobierno del PP apoyado por tres tránsfugas", dijo.
Ábalos: "En Murcia ya no hay un Gobierno de coalición, quieren un Gobierno del PP con tres tránsfugas"
Por otra parte, la Ejecutiva Permanente del PSOE también acordó designar oficialmente a Ángel Gabilondo como candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid sin pasar por un proceso de primarias.
Ábalos justificó esta decisión por las especiales circunstancia que han concurrido en la convocatoria de las elecciones madrileña y, además, puso en valor la candidatura del rector: "Es un hombre de paz. Un hombre que hace lo que dice, y dice lo que hace. En estos tiempos, la verdadera revolución es la revolución del respeto", dijo.
