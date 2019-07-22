El Ejecutivo de Rajoy pidió a ocho empresas del Ibex pagar una campaña contra el 'procés'

Los gigantes del Ibex 35 se han manifestado, de manera activa, en contra del procés independentista en Catalunya. De hecho, según publica El Confidencial, el Ejectivo del expresidente Mariano Rajoy pidió en otoño de 2017 a ocho grandes empresas que le ayudaran a neutralizar el mensaje independentista fuera de nuestras fronteras.
Según adelanta el citado medio, fue la entonces secretaria de Estado de Comunicación, Carmen Martínez, quien convocó a varios altos cargos de estas entidades para transmitirles la petición. Concretamente, fueron los directivos de CaixaBank , Santander, BBVA, Telefónica, Repsol, Iberdrola, El Corte Inglés e Inditex los que aceptaron la propuesta y los que también aceptaron utilizar el Real Instituto Elcano para ello.
Un centro creado en el año 2001 y presidido por el rey Felipe VI, del que todas ellas forman parte del patronato y gracias a lo que podrían evitar la impresión de que estas empresas estuviesen financiando una acción gubernamental. La información publicada por El Confidencial desvela que la financiación de esta campaña ascendió a una cuantía de 250.000 euros entre los distintos actos públicos celebrados en varias ciudades, concretamente siete: París, Londres, Bruselas, Berlín, Roma, Nueva York y Washington. Una financiación extra de Elcano que tuvieron que validar los presidentes de las entidades implicadas.
Unos actos, celebrados entre el 6 de noviembre y el 19 de diciembre de 2017, a los que se habría invitado a periodistas, políticos y personalidades varias, y en los que habrían participado, entre otros, el actual ministro de Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, y líderes de patronales como Joaquim Gay de Montellà o Joan Rosell. A los que habría que sumar al candidato del PP en Barcelona, Josep Bou, la directora de la Fundación Felipe González, Rocío Martínez-Sampere, o el presidente del Círculo de Economía, Juan José Bruguera.
