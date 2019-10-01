El ex secretario de Estado para las Administraciones Territoriales, Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, que era el encargado de aplicar el artículo 155 en Catalunya y debía vigilar su aplicación desde 2017, ha declarado en la Cadena Ser que las decisiones sobre la aplicación del 155 se tomaban sobre "un libro en blanco", y ha añadido que "nadie sabía cómo aplicar el 155, eran ocurrencias tras ocurrencias".

En segundo lugar, Roberto Bermúdez de Castro ha explicado que si hubiesen intervenido TV3, el país se habría embarcado en un problema internacional y ha especificado que "durante ese periodo de tiempo" consiguieron "que se bajara la tensión" al cesar a 155 personas el primer día y al cerrar embajadas y el Diplocat entre otras acciones.



El ex secretario también ha comentado que la detención de los miembros del CDR de la pasada semana le sorprendió y ha expresado que se han sobrepasado muchas líneas rojas. "Estaba convencido de que no se iba a llegar a este punto. Me ha sorprendido. Es una barbaridad. Se han cruzado todas las líneas rojas".

Por otro lado, Bermúdez de Castro ha declarado que ve como una posibilidad muy lejana la opción de aplicar un nuevo 155 en Catalunya, ya que "debe haber una flagrante ruptura de la normalidad. No hay hechos legislativos que lleven a aplicar un nuevo 155".

No obstante, el ex secretario ha afirmado que está "seguro de que Torra va a cometer alguna ilegalidad" en cuanto se emita la sentencia a los líderes del procés, lo que forzará la aplicación de un nuevo 155.