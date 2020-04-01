Estás leyendo: El Ejército se despliega en El Rocío ante la incapacidad de controlar las concentraciones de personas

Eventos religiosos durante la cuarentena El Ejército se despliega en El Rocío ante la incapacidad de controlar las concentraciones de personas

"Se están produciendo concentraciones en El Rocío que no somos capaces de controlar ni siquiera con el esfuerzo que está haciendo la Policía Local", clamó este lunes la alcaldesa de Almonte.

31/03/2020 - Efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) realizan tareas informativas y de control en la aldea almonteña de El Rocío (Huelva) para evitar las concentraciones de personas pese a las restricciones establecidas tras decretarse el esta
Efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) realizan tareas informativas y de control en la aldea almonteña de El Rocío (Huelva). EFE/Julián Pérez

EFE

La Unidad Militar de Emergencia (UME) ha desplegado esta tarde sus efectivos en la aldea de El Rocío, en Almonte (Huelva), para concienciar a la ciudadanía de la importancia de evitar concentraciones, después de que el Ayuntamiento se mostrara "incapaz" de controlar estas con sus propios medios.

Fuentes de la UME han informado a Efe que hasta la aldea se ha trasladado un grupo de una veintena de militares con seis vehículos, que realizarán labores fundamentalmente informativas. Los efectivos también portan el material necesario para realizar labores de desinfección si se considerara necesario por parte de la autoridad local.

Por su parte, la alcaldesa de Almonte (Huelva), Rocío del Mar Castellano, que este lunes urgía a ese despliegue ante la incapacidad de controlar las concentraciones de personas en El Rocío con los medios municipales, ha mostrado su satisfacción por que se le haya dado respuesta a su demanda.

"Se están produciendo concentraciones en El Rocío que no somos capaces ni siquiera con el esfuerzo que está haciendo la Policía Local", apuntaba. Por ello, ha agradecido a la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Huelva que haya atendido la petición y la UME se despliegue este martes en El Rocío.

