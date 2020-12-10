Estás leyendo: Podemos pide a Defensa que investigue a los militares que marcharon al son del himno de la División Azul

Público

"¿Os imagináis que hubiera soldados alemanes haciendo apología del nazismo? Pues eso pasa aquí", ha escrito en Twitter Jaume Asens.

Jaume Asens y Pablo Echenique presiden la reunión del Grupo Parlamentario Confederal de Unidas Podemos.

El presidente del grupo parlamentario de Unidas Podemos, Jaume Asens, y su portavoz, Pablo Echenique, pidieron este jueves al Ministerio de Defensa que investigue a los militares que supuestamente realizaron una marcha al son del himno de la División Azul.

Los dos se manifestaron de esta forma en sendos mensajes de Twitter en los que adjuntaron un vídeo de militares en activo marchando al ritmo y cantando esa tonadilla, y el primero lo relacionó expresamente con el chat en el que militares jubilados fantaseaban con la posibilidad de un golpe de Estado, los que escribieron al rey para alertarle de los riesgos del Gobierno, o los que firmaron un manifiesto contra las políticas del Ejecutivo.

Asens tuiteó: "¿Os imagináis que hubiera soldados alemanes haciendo apología del nazismo? Pues eso pasa aquí. No son cuatro militares retirados. Defensa debe investigar y extirpar el franquismo del Ejército".

Echenique, por su parte, lanzó la petición con la técnica retórica de dar por sentado que será satisfecha. "Estoy seguro de que el Ministerio de Defensa investigará por qué estos soldados cantan la canción de la división franquista que ayudaba a Hitler mientras asesinaba a millones de judíos en las cámaras de gas. No cabe otra opción en un país democrático de la Unión Europea", escribió.

