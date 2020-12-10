Estás leyendo: Sancionados cuatro militares por firmar un manifiesto en favor de Franco en 2018

Sancionados cuatro militares por firmar un manifiesto en favor de Franco en 2018

El Gobierno no ha concretado qué tipo de castigo recibieron puesto que "no se puede facilitar debido a su naturaleza de información personal clasificada".

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, atiende a los medios durante su visita este martes al Mando de Ingenieros del Ejército de Tierra, ubicado en el acuartelamiento General Arroquia de Salamanca. EFE/J.M. García
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles. EFE/J.M. García.

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

Cuatro militares fueron sancionados por firmar en agosto de 2018 un manifiesto en favor de Francisco Franco, según ha informado el Gobierno en una respuesta escrita al senador de Compromís, Carles Mulet, aunque no ha concretado qué tipo de sanciones se les aplicaron.

El Ministerio de Defensa ordenó en su momento iniciar expediente por infracción disciplinaria contra los cinco militares en situación de reserva que firmaron el manifiesto, puesto que, al contrario del resto del firmantes, al no estar retirados seguían sujetos a la disciplina militar y al deber de neutralidad política.

En su respuesta al senador, el Gobierno indica que se sancionó a cuatro de ellos, pero "en cuanto a la literalidad de las sanciones impuestas", informa de que "no se puede facilitar por esta vía debido a su naturaleza de información personal clasificada".

El manifiesto publicado pedía "respeto y desagravio" de la figura de Franco

El manifiesto publicado pedía "respeto y desagravio" de la figura de Franco y lo firmaban 181 militares retirados, de los que solo cinco estaban, informó entonces Defensa, en situación de reserva. Los militares en situación de reserva son jubilados de las Fuerzas Armadas que aún no han cumplido 65 años y siguen sujetos a disciplina militar.

En el texto, los exmilitares afirmaban que la figura de Franco estaba siendo "vilipendiada hasta extremos inconcebibles, sin ninguna objetividad, basados en la tergiversación de la historia y con unos fines espurios". 

