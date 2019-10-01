"Si algo aprendí de mis abuelos y de mis antepasados es que razonar con la izquierda es perder el tiempo. Solo voy a contestar con un chascarrillo que decía mi abuela, que en paz descanse: 'Tiempo de rojos, hambre y piojos'". En estos términos se expresó este lunes el portavoz de Vox en El Ejido, Juan José Bonilla, en el pleno del Ayuntamiento de la localidad almeriense donde la formación de ultraderecha gobierna en coalición con el PP.

El partido de extrema derecha fue la única formación que votó en contra de la moción de censura para la permanencia de El Ejido en el sistema VioGén, esto es, el Sistema de Seguimiento Integral de casos de Violencia de Género que Vox y PP solicitaron abandonar la semana pasada.

Tras el "revuelo" causado, el PP se echó atrás y anunció la permanencia del municipio almeriense en este sistema de seguimiento a víctimas de la violencia machista. No obstante, el PSOE presentó una moción para garantizar la continuidad en dicho programa.

Fue en este pleno, celebrado este lunes, donde el responsable de Vox vertió estas polémicas declaraciones contra la izquierda y "los rojos". Unas palabras de las que no se retracta, tal y como ha declarado Bonilla a El País: "Me ratifico en mis palabras, porque han sido en respuesta a las alusiones que lleva toda la semana vertiendo contra mí el portavoz del PSOE, en las que me ha tildado de ultraderechista y machista", ha agregado a este medio.