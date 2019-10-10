El partido que lidera Albert Rivera, Cs, se convertiría en la quinta fuerza política por detrás de Vox en las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, según una encuesta que publica este jueves el periódico El Mundo.
El sondeo de Sigma Dos daría el 10% de los votos y 22 escaños a Cs, que en los comicios celebrados en abril logró el 15,9% y 57 parlamentarios, mientras que Vox obtendría el 10,2% de los sufragios, con 28 diputados, partido que consiguió entonces el 10,2% y 24 puestos en el Congreso de los Diputados.
El PSOE sería de nuevo la fuerza más votada con el 27,9% de los votos y 124 asientos, uno más que en las pasadas elecciones de abril, aunque tres diputados menos que en la encuesta de hace unos días que publicó también El Mundo.
Conforme al nuevo sondeo de este jueves, el PP lograría el 21,3% de los votos, 98 parlamentarios (32 más que en abril); Unidas Podemos, el 12,6% y 35 diputados (7 menos que en los anteriores comicios); Más País, la nueva fuerza que lidera Íñigo Errejón, sacaría el 4,6 % de votos y 6 escaños.
ERC, que obtuvo 15 escaños en abril, tendría el 10-N 14 y el 3,6% de votos; JxCat, de tener 7 y el 1,9% de votos bajaría a 1,7% y 7 parlamentarios; el PNV, de 1,5% de sufragios conseguiría un 1,6% y mantendría sus 6 diputados; el resto de fuerzas políticas que entonces lograron el 6,8% y 10 escaños estaría en los mismos números.
En función de estos datos, la suma de los partidos de izquierda sigue siendo superior a los de derecha.
La encuesta, que se llevó entre los días 30 de septiembre y 8 de octubre, se efectuó de forma telefónica a 1.600 ciudadanos mayores de 18 años con un margen de error de más menos 2,5%.
