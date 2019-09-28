Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones 10-N Coalición Canaria y Nueva Canaria concurrirán juntos el 10-N

Según la resolución a la que han llegado los dos grupos, CC escogerá a los números uno y dos al Congreso por Santa Cruz de Tenerife, mientras que NC ocupará el primer lugar en la lista por Las Palmas y CC el segundo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La portavoz de Coalición Canaria, Ana Oramas, espera para su intervención en el debate de investidura. /EFE

La portavoz de Coalición Canaria, Ana Oramas, espera para su intervención en el debate de investidura. /EFE

Las comisiones negociadores de Coalición Canaria (CC) y de Nueva Canarias (NC) han llegado a un principio de acuerdo para concurrir juntos a las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, según han informado ambas formaciones en un comunicado conjunto.

En este sentido, los partidos nacionalistas canarios han matizado que se trata de un acuerdo alcanzado "en base criterios programáticos, normas de funcionamiento y configuración de planchas electorales".

Según la resolución a la que han llegado los dos grupos, CC escogerá a los números uno y dos al Congreso por Santa Cruz de Tenerife, mientras que NC ocupará el primer lugar en la lista por Las Palmas y CC el segundo.

Asimismo, en el caso de la provincia oriental, Nueva Canarias ocuparía el escaño durante los primeros dos años y medio de legislatura y Coalición tomaría el relevo durante el año y medio restante.

En lo que al Senado se refiere, en Santa Cruz de Tenerife, CC encabezará las listas en las cuatro islas –Tenerife, La Gomera, El Hierro y La Palma– y en las islas de Las Palmas –Gran Canaria, Lanzarote y Fuerteventura– se llevaría a cabo un sistema similar al de la cámara baja. Finalmente, ambas delegaciones prevén concluir este sábado el contenido programático y las normas de funcionamiento.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad