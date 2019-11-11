Público
Elecciones 10-N Colau: "O las izquierdas hacen un frente amplio o nos vamos todas a la mierda"

La alcaldesa de Barcelona ha considerado que "ninguna persona demócrata y progresista puede estar contenta", ya que "la extrema derecha avanza por la incapacidad de la izquierda". Y añade: "Pedro, tus elecciones han fracasado".

Ada Colau. - EFE

La alcaldesa de Barcelona y líder de los comunes en Catalunya, Ada Colau, ha advertido que "o las izquierdas hacen un frente amplio, o nos vamos todas a la mierda", ante los resultados de las elecciones generales celebradas este domingo.

En un tuit, la alcaldesa de la ciudad condal ha considerado que, ante los resultados electorales, "ninguna persona demócrata y progresista puede estar contenta", ya que "la extrema derecha avanza por la incapacidad de la izquierda".

Ada Colau ha señalado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez: "Pedro, tus elecciones han fracasado" y ha concluido pidiendo un frente amplio de izquierdas.

