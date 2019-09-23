Público
Elecciones 10-N Los diputados que pierdan el escaño podrán quedarse con el móvil por 607 euros

Este es el precio que ha fijado la Mesa de la Congreso para que los parlamentarios puedan conservar el teléfono móvil que la Cámara les proporcionó al principio de la legislatura.

La diputada socialista Adriana Lastra, toma fotos con su móvil del hemicíclo del Congreso de los Diputados. A la izquierda, la portavoz del PSOE, margarita Robles y a la derecha, Rafael Simancas. EFE/Mariscal

Los diputados del Congreso que pierdan el escaño con la disolución de las Cortes podrán quedarse con el móvil que les proporcionó la Cámara al inicio de esta frustrada legislatura previo abono de 607 euros, informa Europa Press. Esta es la cantidad que ha fijado este lunes la Mesa del Congreso en la que ha sido su última reunión antes que de este martes se disuelvan las Cortes por la convocatoria de las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.

Según han informado fuentes parlamentarias, el órgano de gobierno de la institución ha fijado en 607 el precio a pagar por los móviles, una vez descontada la amortización de estos meses de uso. Con la disolución de la Cámara Baja sólo seguirán siendo diputados los 137 parlamentarios que forman parte de la Diputación Permanente, el único órgano que continúa activo en los periodos entre legislaturas.

De los 213 restantes, todos han tenido móvil del Congreso salvo los cuatro diputados presos por el procés, que no llegaron a recogerlo. La mayoría se prevé que repetirá en las listas que sus partidos van a presentar para el 10 de noviembre pero, en función de si es así y de si logran o no revalidar sus escaños, tendrán que decidir si devuelven sus terminales a la institución o se los quedan previo pago de los 607 euros.

Sin tabletas de momento

En esta XIII Legislatura los diputados no han recibido tableta del Congreso. La empresa Asseco Spain, socio de negocio de Apple para el segmento empresarial y corporativo, se hizo con el concurso convocado por la Cámara para comprar los iPad que estaba previsto estrenaran los 350 diputados elegidos el 28 de abril.

El contrato se adjudicó por un importe de 372.032,13 euros (490 tabletas) y se formalizó en julio. Sin embargo, las tabletas, que en el mercado rondan los 1.000 euros, no se han llegado a entregar a sus señorías.

