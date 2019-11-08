Último día de la campaña electoral más corta de la historia, pero también de la precampaña más larga. Los líderes de los cinco principales partidos que concurren a las generales del domingo cerrarán este viernes sus campañas electorales en Madrid o Barcelona y sólo el presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, que se desplaza en un avión privado contratado por el partido, estará en las dos ciudades en la misma tarde.
El Gobierno verá si recurre la iniciativa de Vox, PP y Cs en Madrid para ilegalizar partidos independentistas
El Gobierno estudiará la iniciativa aprobada este jueves por la Asamblea de Madrid que propone ilegalizar los partidos independentistas que atentan contra la unidad de España, según ha confirmado el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, que ha considerado el texto una "deriva reaccionaria muy peligrosa".
En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Sánchez ha considerado que esta iniciativa que planteó Vox y que apoyaron PP y Ciudadanos es un ejemplo de que "la ultraderecha" está "arrastrando" a los partidos de Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera en este discurso "contrario a la Constitución y la transición".
Casado apunta a un "empate técnico" con el PSOE y avisa que la "única tabla de salvación" de Sánchez son Cs y Vox
El líder del PP y candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pablo Casado, ha apuntado este viernes a un "empate técnico" con el PSOE y a una "posible caída de participación" en las elecciones generales del domingo, algo que, según ha dicho, hace que las encuestas "pierdan mucha fiabilidad". Dicho esto, ha apelado al voto útil al PP y ha recalcado que la "única tabla de salvación" de Pedro Sánchez son Ciudadanos y Vox por la "fragmentación del centro-derecha".
