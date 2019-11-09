Dos personas con discapacidad intelectual han sido designadas por primera vez miembros de una mesa electoral, una como vocal titular en Madrid y otra como vocal suplente en Noia (A Coruña), según la información del dispositivo para el 10-N hecha pública por el Gobierno.
Junto a estos dos casos, se han autorizado 20 servicios gratuitos de intérprete de lengua de signos para apoyar a once miembros de mesas sordos o con discapacidad auditiva, entre ellos una presidenta de mesa en A Coruña y dos en Granada.
El resto son vocales en A Coruña, Santiago, Siero (Asturias), Badajoz, Granada y Ronda (Málaga). Asimismo, en Alicante una persona ciega ha sido designada presidenta de Mesa.
